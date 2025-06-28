Osuna started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a double in Friday's 7-6 loss to Seattle.

Osuna filled in for the injured Wyatt Langford, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com described as mild. Osuna was eventually replaced by Ezequiel Duran when a left reliever entered the game. Friday was the third consecutive start for Osuna, who has a .171/.300/.195 line over 19 games since his contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock at the end of May. Osuna, Duran or Sam Haggerty could see a spike in playing time while Langford is unavailable.