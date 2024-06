Rosario was promoted from Single-A Down East to High-A Hickory on Tuesday.

A fifth-round selection in last year's draft out of Miami, Rosario has big-time stuff, but his 7.11 ERA and 1.63 WHIP as a junior led to him sliding in the draft. The Rangers gave him a comfy assignment to the lowest full-season level of the minors, and Rosario dominated, logging a 2.11 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and a 69:5 K:BB in 47 innings across 10 starts.