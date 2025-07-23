Rosario (elbow) had not had surgery yet as of April, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

There are plenty of rumors circulating online that Rosario still hasn't had the procedure, which was recommended in February. Even if Rosario had the procedure in July, he could potentially miss the entire 2026 season. Rosario was trending toward being a top five pitching prospect at the time of his injury, so he's still worth stashing in most dynasty leagues, but it's a mystery as to when we'll see him healthy and pitching in games again.