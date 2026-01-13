Rosario (elbow) waited until 2026 to have Tommy John surgery, Baseball America reports.

In a puzzling development, Rosario delayed having TJS almost an entire year, as president of baseball operations Chris Young announced in February 2025 that Rosario would require surgery. At his best, Rosario looked like one of the best righty pitching prospects in the game, but he'll end up missing two full seasons with his elbow injury.