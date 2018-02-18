Claudio is expected to compete with Jake Diekman and Keone Kela for the Rangers' closing role during spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The competitors for the ninth-inning opening received some good news Saturday after former Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh's signing with the Rangers was nixed due to a failed physical. Even if Oh had joined the fray, Claudio would still be considered the favorite for the closing gig after thriving in the role during the second half of the past season. Though Claudio is hardly the prototypical end gamer in light of his left-handness and mid-to-upper-80s heat, he showed effectiveness against hitters from both sides of the plate and rode a 66.7 percent groundball rate to a 2.50 ERA and 11 saves over 82.2 innings last season. Manager Jeff Banister indicated that he wants to designate a pitcher as closer before camp ends rather than leaving the bullpen roles fluid, so the victor of the job battle should see the overwhelming portion of save opportunities to begin the season.