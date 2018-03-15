Claudio might be more valuable as a multi-inning reliever than as a closer, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers' closer job is wide open, but Claudio is the clear leader based on his performance last season when he took over the reins as game-finisher. "There are opportunities for him to come in any inning and help preserve a win for us," manager Jeff Banister said. Banister isn't tipping his hand yet and will continue to evaluate which reliever he feels is best at getting outs at the back end of a game. For now, Claudio is in the mix along with Keone Kela (shoulder) and Jake Diekman, who saved one game last season. Kela may have the most prototypical stuff to close games, but his injury history is a concern.