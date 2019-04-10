Ibanez went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

An oblique injury cost Ibanez most of spring training, but timing has not been an issue early on; Ibanez is 7-for-12 with a pair of doubles and zero strikeouts through three games. While Ibanez lacks the requisite power or speed to be an attractive dynasty piece, he has enough bat-to-ball ability to crack the big leagues, perhaps as soon as this summer.

