The Rangers recalled Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the first game of the Rangers' doubleheader with the Guardians.

To open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Ibanez, the Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19-related injured list. Though Ibanez is receiving a start in his first game back with the Rangers, he's expected to handle a backup role at third base while Texas gives prospect Ezequiel Duran a look at the hot corner.