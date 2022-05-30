Ibanez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Atheltics.

Ibanez is emerging from a three-week slump and has hit safely in three straight games, going 6-for-9 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored over the last three. The 29-year-old infielder, who posted a .277 average in 76 games during his MLB debut in 2021, is up to .214 through 37 contests this season. Ibanez's expected outcome for average is slightly higher than his real-world results.