Ibanez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run in a 10-1 victory versus Boston on Saturday.

Ibanez was one of three Rangers with a trio of hits in the contest, and he knocked in a run in each of the fifth and eighth innings. The 28-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games with the strong effort. Over that span, he is batting .476 (10-for-21) with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and three runs.