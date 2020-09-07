Ibanez is in line for a callup to Texas, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 27-year-old Ibanez is not an advanced prospect, but he's hit at every level and should get a chance on a team that just finished a 3-17 stretch and is tied with Boston and Pittsburgh for the lowest winning percentage in the majors (.333). "As an organization, we value him, especially with the bat in his hand," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "He gives you a quality at-bat every time. He hits the ball hard, stays in the strike zone, has a ton of adjust-ability on every pitch. He handles everything, every type of pitch, every type of velo, every type of speed, spin, everything." The issue with Ibanez has been finding him a home defensively. In two seasons at Triple-A, Ibanez slashed .291/.359/.454 with 32 home runs and 120 RBI. The Rangers have already started an evaluation of Anderson Tejeda (2B and SS) and Nick Solak (2B) while giving current third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing time at shortstop.