Ibanez went 1-for-1 with a two-run single and scored a run in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Ibanez, who had just two hits over his previous 43 at-bats (.047), stepped in as a pinch hitter for Eli White in the ninth inning of an even game and delivered a go-ahead two-run single. He later came around to score an insurance run. Ibanez is typically out of the starting lineup against lefties, as was the case Wednesday and Friday. With Oakland southpaw Zach Logue the projected starter Saturday, Ibanez figures to be on the bench for the third time in four games.