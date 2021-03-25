Ibanez could make the Rangers' roster as a right-handed hitting designated hitter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Ibanez entered the DH mix after the Rangers announced Khris Davis (quadriceps) will miss a minimum of three weeks. That's on top of Willie Calhoun (groin) who has been ruled out to start the season. Davis was expected to serve as the primary designated hitter and a right-handed balance to a lefty-dominant order. That means Ibanez could claim a roster spot, but he would need to be added to the 40-man roster. That might be a roster complication with which the Rangers would rather not deal. Instead, they could wait the multiple weeks for Davis to return and get by with lefties like Ronald Guzman or Nate Lowe, or keep righty Eli White on the major-league roster.