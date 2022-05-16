site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Gets Monday off
Ibanez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Ibanez will take a seat after starting in each of the previous five games while going 1-for-15 at the plate. Brad Miller, who typically plays left field, will fill in at third base in Ibanez's stead.
