Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over Baltimore.

The infielder opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Baltimore ace John Means in the fourth inning. Ibanez also scored in the eighth inning after reaching on a single. The 28-year-old has a decent .265/.312/.417 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and 12 doubles through 248 plate appearances. His multi-hit effort Sunday was his fourth in eight games since returning from a hamstring injury, though he has gone hitless in the other four contests in that span.