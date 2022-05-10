site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Heads to bench
Ibanez will sit Tuesday against the Royals.
Ibanez sits after starting four straight games and eight of the last nine. Brad Miller will get the start at third base.
