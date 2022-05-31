Ibanez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

The righty-hitting Ibanez has the platoon advantage in his favor with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, but it won't be enough to keep him off the bench for the second game in a row. Instead, rookie Josh Smith will draw another start at the hot corner after going 3-for-4 with two runs in his MLB debut in Monday's 9-5 win. Ibanez looks like he'll have to settle for a utility gig with the Rangers presumably prepared to give Smith a trial as their everyday third baseman.