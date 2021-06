Ibanez started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 13-8 loss to the Atheltics.

Ibanez made his first start at first base, taking over for Nate Lowe against a left-hander. The Rangers are in full-on evaluation mode, so Ibanez could see regular at-bats in the short term, which could turn into the long term if he hits. Ibanez belted a three-run home run Monday, the first day of his callup. Prior to Tuesday, he had played third base second base.