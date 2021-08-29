site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Managing hamstring tightness
RotoWire Staff
Ibanez was removed from Saturday's game against the Astros with left hamstring tightness.
Ibanez went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting the contest at the start of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
