Ibanez batted sixth and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Ibanez had been mired in the lower-third of the order before a stretch of consistent hitting moved him up. He extended his hitting streak to five games and swiped his second bag of the season. Ibanez is a fixture at third base against right-handed starters while Charlie Culbertson starts against lefties.