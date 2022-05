Ibanez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Ibanez was 5-for-11 with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases while starting the past four games, but he'll take a seat Tuesday despite the fact left-hander Ranger Suarez is pitching for Philadelphia. Charlie Culberson will man the hot corner in his place and bat eighth.