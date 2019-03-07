Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Out indefinitely with oblique
Ibanez is expected to miss the rest of spring training with a strained right oblique, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
While he is far from a high-end prospect, Ibanez was roughly a league-average hitter (99 wRC+) over a full season at Triple-A last year, so he could get a few cups of coffee in the majors this season. It is possible he will open the year on the minor-league injured list.
