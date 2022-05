Ibanez started at designated hitter and went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Fresh off a game-winning two-run single as a pinch hitter Friday, Ibanez kept the momentum going with his first three-hit game of the season. He's been mired in a deep funk, going 2-for-43 in the 15 games prior to Friday's heroics.