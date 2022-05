Ibanez started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Ibanez is batting just .050 (2-for-40) over 14 games since May 4. Texas third basemen rank last in the majors with a -0.8 WAR, so it's fair wonder when they make a change. Ibanez has started 20 of the team's 41 games at third base while also playing seven at DH, six at first base and two at second.