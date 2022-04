Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

Ibanez swiped his first bag of the season, but he doesn't have a history of being a threat on the base paths. He's hit safely in six of seven starts (7-for-29, .241) with one extra-base hit and three RBI but has yet to earn a walk.