Gutierrez is hitting .314 with six steals, six strikeouts and four walks in 10 July games for Single-A Down East.

The 18-year-old outfielder has struggled to do much damage in his full-season debut (.062 ISO, .315 SLG), but his strikeouts are trending down while his walks are trending up. An excellent athlete, the 6-foot-3 Gutierrez has a chance to develop a well-round tool set, but right now he is more projection than substance.