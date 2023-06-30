Chapman was traded to the Rangers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans and minor-league outfielder Roni Cabrera on Friday.

Chapman will head to Texas after he posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 53 strikeouts, eight holds and two saves over 29.1 innings in 31 outings with the Royals this season. He'll join a bullpen with an established closer in left-hander Will Smith and will likely operate in a set-up role with the Rangers. Now that he's seemingly rounded back into form in 2023, Chapman will serve as a significant piece for a Texas team that's in first place in the AL West.