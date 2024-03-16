Cauley started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and an RBI in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against Cincinnati.

Cauley smoked a double the opposite way off the base of the right-field wall then benefited from a routine flyball that was misplayed into a triple. The 2021 third-round draft pick, who entered professional baseball as a shortstop, has appeared in 50 games at second base since joining the Rangers' organization. Sebastian Walcott, ranked third among Texas' prospects, got the start at shortstop, which suggests Cauley may need to get comfortable at another position or two.