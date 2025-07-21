Rangers' Chris Martin: Lands on IL with strained calf
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left calf strain.
Martin suffered the injury during an appearance Sunday against the Tigers. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 5, but it's too soon to know whether he will have a chance to be ready to return on that date.
