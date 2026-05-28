Rangers' Cody Freeman: Activated, optioned to Round Rock

The Rangers reinstated Freeman (back) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

Freeman has been sidelined by a lower-back fracture since spring training but began playing in rehab games May 14. Since then, he's slashed .161/.194/.194 with five RBI and eight runs scored over nine games between the Arizona Complex League, Double-A and Triple-A. He'll stay put at Round Rock now that he's been given a clean bill of health, and he'll likely need to turn things around offensively before the Rangers begin to consider adding him to their major-league roster.