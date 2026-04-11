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Rangers' Cody Freeman: Doing baseball activities
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1 min read
Freeman (back) has resumed baseball activities, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Freeman missed most of spring training due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He could return to competitive baseball in late April or early May.
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