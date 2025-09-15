Rangers' Cody Freeman: Idle for series opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
After going 7-for-25 (.280 average) with two doubles and three RBI while starting in each of the last seven games, Freeman will get a breather for the series opener in Houston. Dylan Moore will get the nod at second base at Freeman's expense.
