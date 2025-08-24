Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The right-handed-hitting Freeman will head to the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Gavin Williams). The Rangers appeared to be giving Freeman a look as their primary third baseman, but Josh Jung will occupy the position for the third straight game and may have re-emerged as the team's preferred option. Freeman is capable of playing multiple infield and outfield spots and should have a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching while the Rangers navigate injuries to Evan Carter (wrist), Jake Burger (wrist), Marcus Semien (foot) and Sam Haggerty (ankle).