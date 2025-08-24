Rangers' Cody Freeman: Losing work to Jung at 3B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
The right-handed-hitting Freeman will head to the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Gavin Williams). The Rangers appeared to be giving Freeman a look as their primary third baseman, but Josh Jung will occupy the position for the third straight game and may have re-emerged as the team's preferred option. Freeman is capable of playing multiple infield and outfield spots and should have a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching while the Rangers navigate injuries to Evan Carter (wrist), Jake Burger (wrist), Marcus Semien (foot) and Sam Haggerty (ankle).
More News
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Clubs first major-league homer•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Poaching starts from Jung at 3B•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Recalled, drawing start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Makes first MLB start•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Promoted to majors•