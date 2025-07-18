The Rangers selected Freeman's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Freeman has spent all season in Triple-A, where he owns a .315/.367/.494 slash line alongside 12 homers, 54 RBI, 60 runs scored and eight steals through 79 games. The 24-year-old has spent most of his time this year at third base, but he also has experience at second, shortstop and catcher. He'll presumably serve as bench depth while Sam Haggerty (ankle) is on the IL.