Kimbrel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel elected free agency Monday after being pushed off Atlanta's 40-man roster, but it didn't take long for him to find his next gig with Texas. It's worth noting that the 37-year-old is only on a minor-league deal, so another move will need to be made for him to join the active roster. However, he owns a 2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in Triple-A this season, so there's a decent chance he'll get another chance in the majors at some point.