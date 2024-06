The Rangers recalled Wendzel from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

With Corey Seager day-to-day with a hamstring injury, the Rangers will bring Wendzel up from the minors to provide some short-term infield depth. The 27-year-old was optioned to Round Rock in May after going just 2-for-29 in 17 big-league games, but he's since slashed .250/.364/.386 across 55 plate appearances in Triple-A. Derek Hill was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.