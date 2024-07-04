site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Sent down to minors
RotoWire Staff
The Rangers optioned Wendzel to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
He's being sent out in favor of a fresh relief arm. Wendzel has just a .397 OPS in 27 contests with the Rangers this season.
