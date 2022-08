Santana allowed four runs on five hits over one third of an inning in Wednesday's 16-4 win over Colorado.

The Rangers had built a 9-0 lead behind starter Martin Perez, so they could absorb Santana's performance, his first appearance after being activated from the injured list, where he'd spent nearly three weeks with an ankle injury. Santana was a steady bullpen contributor over the first few months of the season, but the right-hander has a 20.48 ERA over 9.2 innings since July 5.