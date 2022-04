Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

Batting third in the order, Harris hit the second of two homers in the ninth inning, when the RoughRiders plated all of their runs in a 6-1 win. The outfield prospect has moved beyond a slow start at Double-A and is slashing .316/.369/.474 with two long balls, 13 RBI, nine runs and three steals in 15 games.