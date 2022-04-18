Harris has a six-game hitting streak going at Double-A Frisco, but he's still sitting on a modest .258/.294/.290 line to open the campaign.

The power he showed in the minors last year has yet to make an appearance in Double-A, and Harris is also sitting on career-worst walk and strikeout rates (6.1 and 29.4 percent, respectively) early on. That said, his spectacular 2021 results -- .327/.401/.542 with 20 homers and 25 steals in 110 games across Low-A and High-A -- certainly earned him some patience. There's no need to downgrade his stock based on these early returns.