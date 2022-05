Harris went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Harris, who swatted 20 homers in two minor-league stops in 2021, is having quite a week for the RoughRiders. The power-prospect mashed five home runs in 24 at-bats over the last five games. He leads Frisco with 30 RBI and is second with seven home runs.