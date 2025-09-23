The Rangers placed Harris on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained wrist, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas had initially planned to option Harris, but that's been voided and he'll instead spend the remainder of the regular season on the injured list. Harris has slashed .200/.256/.350 with one home run, two RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 3:13 BB:K across 43 trips to the plate with Texas this season.