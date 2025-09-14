Harris was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

In Harris' most recent stint with the Rangers, he went 1-for-5 with a double over three games. The outfielder has struggled while up with the big-league club this season, posting a .606 OPS with a home run, three doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a 30.2 percent strikeout rate across 43 plate appearances. His demotion Sunday was the corresponding move to Adolis Garcia (quadriceps) being activated from the injured list.