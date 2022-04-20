White started in center field and went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Texas manager Chris Woodward loaded up the lineup with righty-batters against Seattle's left-handed ace Robbie Ray. As such, White manned center field for the third time this season, while Adolis Garcia shifted to right field in place of Kole Calhoun. The stolen base was his second, but it remains to be seen if he can be a healthy contributor in that category as a platoon outfielder against lefties. He showed some speed in the minors -- 59 stolen bases in 444 career games -- but White's opportunities will be minimized in his current role.