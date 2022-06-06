White stole a base as a pinch runner in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
White ran for Nathaniel Lowe after the latter hit a single in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old White didn't stay in the game after that, with Sam Huff instead entering as a defensive replacement at first base. White is now 10-for-11 in stolen base attempts this year. The speedy outfielder has added a .204/.282/.290 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and a pair of doubles this year while competing for playing time primarily in left field and center field lately.