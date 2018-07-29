Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Held out for series finale
Andrus is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Andrus will give way to Jurickson Profar at shortstop as the Rangers look to give the veteran some rest for the day after the night game. After hitting just .214 over his first 22 games back from the disabled list following an extended absence due to a fractured elbow, Andrus has caught fire at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .375/.422/.575 with two home runs and two steals.
