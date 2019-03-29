Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hitting star in loss
Andrus went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 12-4 loss to the Cubs.
Andrus hit safely in his first three at-bats and picked up where he left off in spring training during which he batted .432. The Rangers' three-hole hitter is healthy after an elbow injury cost him two months and sapped his power stroke in 2018.
