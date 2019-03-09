Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Launches grand slam
Andrus went 2-for-3 with a grand slam Friday against the Rockies.
Andrus belted his first home run of camp in the third inning, a grand slam that gave Texas an early lead. He's off to a strong start at the dish this spring, as he's now 7-for-14 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored. Andrus will open up the 2019 campaign as the everyday starter at shortstop and will aim to stay healthy after playing a career-low 97 games in 2018.
