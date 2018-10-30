Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Not planning to opt out

Andrus will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Rangers this offseason, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The shortstop has until Wednesday to inform the Rangers of his decision, but this seems like a no-brainer. Andrus is coming off a down year and has $58 million remaining on his contract. He missed more than two months after suffering a right elbow fracture in April, and the power simply never returned.