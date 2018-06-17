Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Plays back-to-back in field

Andrus (elbow) played nine innings at shortstop for a second straight day Saturday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Seeing Andrus handle back-to-back games in the field is something manager Jeff Banister needed to see he would consider activating him. With that out of the way, Banister said it's "a real possibility" that Andrus will be in the lineup Monday against Kansas City.

