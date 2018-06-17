Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Plays back-to-back in field
Andrus (elbow) played nine innings at shortstop for a second straight day Saturday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Seeing Andrus handle back-to-back games in the field is something manager Jeff Banister needed to see he would consider activating him. With that out of the way, Banister said it's "a real possibility" that Andrus will be in the lineup Monday against Kansas City.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: On track for return next week•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Logs four at-bats in rehab outing•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Takes BP again•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: To start rehab assignment Monday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Sets June 18 return date•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...